 »   »   » STUNNING! Aadu 2 Breaks The Big Record Of Pulimurugan!

Aadu 2 is definitely the most talked about Malayalam movie of the recent times. The film, which had hit the theatres during the Christmas season has emerged as an enormous success at the box office and the audiences can't stop talking about the film.
In fact, Aadu 2 was definitely one of the most awaited Malayalam movies and the movie had created a huge buzz even before its release with its trailer andinteresting posters.
Now, the big news is that Aadu 2 has achieved something really big. Importantly, Aadu 2 has even broken one of the big records set by the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan. Keep scrolling down to know more about Aadu 2's big achievement..
The Mosy Viewed Malayalam Movie Trailer
Aadu 2's trailer, which had hit the online circuits on December 12, 2017 has set a new record. The trailer has fetched above 4.6 Million views on YouTube in less than a month and has gone on to become the most viewed Malayalam movie trailer on YouTube.
Breaks Pulimurugan's Record
Earlier, the record for the most viewed Malayalam movie trailer on YouTube was held by the trailer of the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan. The hit trailer of Pulimurugan has fetched above 4 Million views on YouTube, so far.
At The Third Spot
The riveting trailer of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kali, is now at the third spot in the list of the most viewed Malayalam movie trailer. Kali's trailer has crossed the 3.5 Million views mark on YouTube.
Another Big Record Of Aadu 2
Meanwhile, the much popular trailer of Aadu 2 also has yet another big record in its kitty. The trailer was trending at the top spot during its time of release and it fetched above 1.1 Million views within 24 hours and hence became the first ever Malayalam movie trailer to cross the 1 Million views mark within 24 hours.