 »   »   » WOW! Aadu Is Making A Return To The Theatres!

Aadu Gearing Up For A Re-release

Yes, what you heard is right, Aadu Oru Bheekarajeeviyaannu is all set to grace the big screens once again. Vijay Babu, the producer of the film, took to Facebook to make an official announcement regarding the same.



In 50 + Theatres..

According to the Facebook post send out by Vijay Babu, Aadu Oru Bheekarajeeviyanu will hit the screens again on March 16, 2018. Reportedly, the movie will be released in above 50 + screens and will run in the theatres for 1 week.



When Released In 2014..

Well, Aadu Oru Bheekarajeeviyanu didn't become a big success when released back in the year 2014. Later, upon the release of the DVDs the film emerged earned a huge fan following and according to the demands of the audiences, Shaji Pappan and team came in for a second outing with Aadu 2.



Aadu 2 Continues Its Run In The Theatres

Meanwhile, Aadu 2, which had hit the theatres on December 22, 2017 is still continuing its run in selected number of theatres. The movie, which opened to extremely positive reviews went on to set the cash registers ringing and emerged as a tremendous success at the box office.

