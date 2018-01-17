 »   »   » Aami Controversy: Here Is What Vidya Balan Has To Say!

Aami, the upcoming film of Manju Warrier is based on the life of prolific writer Madhavikutty aka Kamala Surayya. The film ranks high on expectations and the movie, directed by popular film-maker Kamal is looked upto with keen interest by the Malayalam film audiences.

With various casting changes and other aspects, Aami was associated with certain controversies, right from its announcement days. It is known that Vidya Balan was the initial choice for the lead role in Aami. Aami and its film-maker Kamal was dragged into controversy yet again with the film-maker's comments on Vidya Balan and her association with the film stirring up the same..

