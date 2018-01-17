 »   »   » Aami Controversy: Here Is What Vidya Balan Has To Say!

Aami, the upcoming film of Manju Warrier is based on the life of prolific writer Madhavikutty aka Kamala Surayya. The film ranks high on expectations and the movie, directed by popular film-maker Kamal is looked upto with keen interest by the Malayalam film audiences.
With various casting changes and other aspects, Aami was associated with certain controversies, right from its announcement days. It is known that Vidya Balan was the initial choice for the lead role in Aami. Aami and its film-maker Kamal was dragged into controversy yet again with the film-maker's comments on Vidya Balan and her association with the film stirring up the same..
Kamal's Comments
According to the reports, while speaking to a popular online portal, Kamal stated that he considered Vidya Balan backing out from the film as God's blessing as elements of sexuality would have crept in, if Vidya Balan had played the role. These comment had invited a lot of controversies.
Vidya Balan's Response
The comments of the film-maker was questioned by many on the social media. Everyone were keen to know Vidya Balan's response on this ongoing controversy. According to a report by Manorama Online, the National Award-winning actress stated that she has nothing to say about the issue and she doesn't intend to give a reply to Kamal, especially since the issue is over.
Vidya Balan Was The First Choice..
As mentioned above, Vidya Balan was the first choice for Kamal's Aami and the project was announced with the actress in the lead role. But, the actress backed out of the project at the last time and later Manju Warrier came on board for the project. If reports are to be believed, Vidya Balan backed out of the project due to creative differences.