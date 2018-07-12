 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office: Becomes The Third Malayalam Movie To Breach This Big Landmark!

Crosses 1-Crore Mark At The Kochi Multiplexes

Abrahaminte Santhathikal has been enjoying a spectacular run at the Kochi multiplexes ever since its release on June 16, 2018. According to a recent report by Forum Keralam, the Mammootty starrer has crossed the coveted 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film crossed the 1-Crore mark on the 26th day of its release.

The Third Malayalam Movie Of 2018

With this, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has become the third Malayalam movie of the year 2018 to join the 1-Crore club at the Kochi multiplexes. Earlier, Pranav Mohanlal starrer Aadhi and Soubin Shahir's Sudani From Nigeria too joined the coveted club.

Third Film Of Mammootty

Meanwhile, Abrahaminte Santhathikal is the third film of Mammootty to enter the 1-Crore club at the Kochi multiplexes. The Great Father was Mammootty's previous film to cross the 1-Crore mark. Apart from these movies, Mammootty starrer Bhaskar The Rascal is also a proud member of the 1-Crore club.

The Way Ahead

There are a few big releases in this week in the form of Neerali and Koode. These movie are expected to garner a good number of shows at the Kochi multiplexes. But still, Abrahaminte Santhathikal is expected to continue with above 6 number of shows at the Kochi multiplexes, which are indeed good numbers. The film is touted to continue its steady run in the upcoming days as well.