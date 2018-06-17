 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Collection: A Phenomenal Opening For The Mammootty Starrer!

Abrahaminte Santhathikal, starring Mammootty in the lead role has conquered the theatres across Kerala. The film, which had hit the theatres yesterday (June 16, 2018) has opened to positive reviews and the movie has been tagged as one of the finest thrillers of the recent times. Directed by Shaji Padoor, this Mammootty starrer has been penned by The Great Father fame Haneef Adeni. Meanwhile, Abrahaminte Santhathikal was touted to get a phenomenal start at the box office and the initial reports suggest that the movie has lived up to the expectations. Especially, at the Kochi multiplexes, the stage was set for the film for a big opening. Read Abrahaminte Santhathikal box office collection report to know more about the same...

At The Kochi Multiplexes

Abrahaminte Santhathikal has made a fabulous opening at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has fetched approximately 7.46 Lakhs on its opening day from the Kochi multiplexes from 20 shows at an impressive occupancy rate of 98.41%.



A New Record

With such big figures Abrahaminte Santhathikal has registered one of the biggest openings of 2018, among the Malayalam movies released so far. Abrahaminte Santhathikal has overtaken Aadhi, which had fetched 7.12 Lakhs on its opening day from 20 shows.



First Sunday...

Abrahaminte Santhathikal is sure to enjoy a big weekend at the multiplexes. The advance booking for the shows on Sunday has been extremely good with the tickets of many of the shows being sold out at a fast rate.



All Over Kerala

Meanwhile, the case is similar in the rest of the parts of Kerala as well. The film has opened on a powerful note on single screens as well with the film registering a record number of houseful shows on the opening day. Let us wait for an official update from the side of the makers regarding the all Kerala collections of the movie.

