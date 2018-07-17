 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Collections Day 31: Mammootty's Film Humbles Neerali, Here's How

Related Articles
The iconic Mammootty is beyond any doubt the biggest and most revered name in Malayalam cinema. A seasoned performer, the 66-year-old enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his remarkable range as an actor, good looks and simple nature. Over the years, the National award winner has starred in some of Malayalam cinema's biggest classics and this has made him the heart and soul of Mollywood. Now, Mammootty is in the limelight for an awesome reason. His big release Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which hit the screens, is still going strong at the box office.
Abrahaminte Santhathikal Day 31 Collections
According to Forum Keralam, Abrahaminte Santhathikal collected close to Rs 88,000 on day 31 at the Kochi multiplexes. With this, its total collections at the Kochi multiplexes stand at Rs 1.06 Crore. Needless to say, this is quite an achievement!
Abrahaminte Santhathikal Humbles Neerali
There are 6 shows of Abrahaminte Santhathikal a day and the average occupancy is around 43 per cent. Interestingly, the average occupancy for Mohanlal's new/latest release Neerali is around 25 per cent. While Lalettan fans might argue that Neerali has more shows and hence the comparison is not justified, the facts tell a different story. The higher occupancy indicates that, unlike Neerali, Abrahaminte Santhathikal is the choice of the neutral fans.
The WOM Is Positive
The general consensus in that Abrahaminte Santhathikal is a solid thriller and features some awesome performances. As such, the WOM is still quite favourable. The film is likely to collect some more money before its theatrical run comes to an end.
The Big Takeaway
Mammootty is an actor par excellence and can pull off even the most complex characters with ease. However, in the recent years, he has starred in a few underwhelming films and damaged his image. With Abrahaminte Santhathikal, he has redeemed himself and proved that he is still the 'Best Actor' of M-town. We sincerely hope that his next few releases too make the right noises and give his fans a reason to rejoice!