English
 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Collections: A Gigantic Beginning In UAE/GCC!

Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Collections: A Gigantic Beginning In UAE/GCC!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Abrahaminte Santhathikal is continuing its victorious run at the theatres. The craze and the talks surrounding the film is increasing with each passing day and the Mammootty starrer is clearly on its way to becoming one of the biggest box office hits of the recent times. The movie, which has entered the second week of its run in the theatres across Kerala, did hit the theatres in other regions in the past week.

    All eyes were on the UAE/GCC release of Abrahaminte Santhathikal and the audiences out there got the big chance to watch the movie without much of a wait, with the film making a grand entry to the theatres. How well has the movie performed at the UAE/GCC box office? Keep reading Abrahaminte Santhathikal box office collection report to know more.

    Big Release

    Mammootty starrer Abrahaminte Santhathikal did hit the theatres across UAE/GCC regions on June 21, 2018. The film released in as many as 71 screens across UAE/GCC centres and thus making it one among biggest Malayalam movie releases of the recent times.

    The Grand Reception

    Well, the audiences in UAE/GCC gave a grand welcome to this much-awaited film of Mammootty, which has met with extremely positive reviews. The advance booking for the film was on the higher side and the movie is set for a big opening.

    Opening Weekend Collections In UAE/GCC

    According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie has crossed the 5-Crore mark at the UAE/GCC centres on its opening weekend itself. The collection report suggests that Abrahaminte Santhathikal has fetched approximately 5.49 Crores from the 3 days of its run in the UAE/GCC.

    The Way Ahead

    Well, going by the above box office collection report, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has received a phenomenal opening at the UAE/GCC box office and thus registering one of the best openings by a Malayalam movie in the recent times. The movie is expected to continue its grand run in the upcoming days as well.

    Read more about: abrahaminte santhathikal
    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 16:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue