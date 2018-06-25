 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Collections: A Gigantic Beginning In UAE/GCC!

Big Release

Mammootty starrer Abrahaminte Santhathikal did hit the theatres across UAE/GCC regions on June 21, 2018. The film released in as many as 71 screens across UAE/GCC centres and thus making it one among biggest Malayalam movie releases of the recent times.

The Grand Reception

Well, the audiences in UAE/GCC gave a grand welcome to this much-awaited film of Mammootty, which has met with extremely positive reviews. The advance booking for the film was on the higher side and the movie is set for a big opening.

Opening Weekend Collections In UAE/GCC

According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie has crossed the 5-Crore mark at the UAE/GCC centres on its opening weekend itself. The collection report suggests that Abrahaminte Santhathikal has fetched approximately 5.49 Crores from the 3 days of its run in the UAE/GCC.

The Way Ahead

Well, going by the above box office collection report, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has received a phenomenal opening at the UAE/GCC box office and thus registering one of the best openings by a Malayalam movie in the recent times. The movie is expected to continue its grand run in the upcoming days as well.