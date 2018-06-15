 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Prediction: The Stage Is Perfectly Set!

Related Articles
Abrahaminte Santhathikal is set to blaze the big screens and the Mammootty starrer is undoubtedly the most-awaited big release of the month. The film, which has been directed by debut film-maker Shaji Padoor, is being looked up to with great expectations with respect to the box office numbers as well. It is after a short break that a big Malayalam film of such magnitude and expectations is hitting the big screens.
Mammootty is expected to deliver yet another big hit in the lines of The Great Father and set the box office on fire from the opening day itself. Read Abrahaminte Santhathikal box office prediction report here to know more..
In A Good Number Of Theatres...
The theatre list of Abrahaminte Santhathikal is out. Reportedly, the much-awaited Mammootty starrer will be releasing in 136 screens across Kerala. According to the reports, Abrahaminte Santhathikal will hit the theatres outside Kerala on another day.
Can It Break The Great Father's Record?
It is a fact that the hype surrounding Abrahaminte Santhathikal is much similiar to what The Great Father had enjoyed. The Great Father, which was one of the biggest hits of 2017, had set an opening day collection record on its day 1 but the big question is whether Abrahaminte Santhathikal can break that record or not.
A Fabulous Opening Is On Cards
Definitely, a fabulous opening is on cards for Abrahaminte Santhathikal and the bookings have already started. At the same time, it seems like the film won't be able to break the opening day record of The Great Father, since the latter was released in a larger number of screens. Meanwhile, Abrahaminte Santhathikal is expected to collect 3 Crores or above on its opening day. However, with positive reviews, the film can definitely go past The Great Father in terms of final collections.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
On its opening day, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has as many as 14 shows at the Kochi multiplexes and the advance booking for the shows have been good so far. Importantly, the booking for Sunday has also looked promising.
