 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Records: The Film Has Pocketed Some Big Achievements!

The Best Opening Of 2018

It has been mentioned that Abrahaminte Santhathikal has registered the best ever opening for a Malayalam movie in the year 2018. Rightly, Abrahaminte Santhathikal is one of the biggest releases of the year so far and unconfirmed reports suggest thatthe film has crossed the 3-Crore mark on opening day itself.



Record Number Of Housefull Shows In 2018

Abrahaminte Santhathikal's journey so far has been phenomenal and from the pictures that are shared through the official Facebook page of the movie, the film has already witnessed a good number of housefull shows. Importantly, the film has been registering housefull shows on the weekdays as well. It has also been mentioned that it is the fastest film of 2018 to have crossed the 1000 housefull shows mark.



Online Booking

The online booking status for Abrahaminte Santhathikal has been extremely promising.

It has been revealed that it is for this Mammootty starrer that the highest number of tickets was purchased online, in the year 2018.



Record Number Of Special Shows

According to the new poster, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has set a new record in the number of special shows in 2018. It was reported that the film had some special shows over the first weekend. Meanwhile, special shows have been arranged for the upcoming weekend as well.

