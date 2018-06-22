English
 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Records: The Film Has Pocketed Some Big Achievements!

Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Records: The Film Has Pocketed Some Big Achievements!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Abrahaminte Santhathikal had a dream start at the box office and now, it has entered the second week of its run in the theatres across Kerala, with more power. The film, apart from retaining the same number of screens, is all set to be played in a few additional screens as well. The Mammootty starrer has kept the audiences talking about it and is on its course to become one of the biggest hits of the year so far. A new poster of Abrahaminte Santhathikal has surfaced, which suggests that the movie has broken some of the big box office records. Keep scrolling down to read the details.

    The Best Opening Of 2018

    It has been mentioned that Abrahaminte Santhathikal has registered the best ever opening for a Malayalam movie in the year 2018. Rightly, Abrahaminte Santhathikal is one of the biggest releases of the year so far and unconfirmed reports suggest thatthe film has crossed the 3-Crore mark on opening day itself.

    Record Number Of Housefull Shows In 2018

    Abrahaminte Santhathikal's journey so far has been phenomenal and from the pictures that are shared through the official Facebook page of the movie, the film has already witnessed a good number of housefull shows. Importantly, the film has been registering housefull shows on the weekdays as well. It has also been mentioned that it is the fastest film of 2018 to have crossed the 1000 housefull shows mark.

    Online Booking

    The online booking status for Abrahaminte Santhathikal has been extremely promising.
    It has been revealed that it is for this Mammootty starrer that the highest number of tickets was purchased online, in the year 2018.

    Record Number Of Special Shows

    According to the new poster, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has set a new record in the number of special shows in 2018. It was reported that the film had some special shows over the first weekend. Meanwhile, special shows have been arranged for the upcoming weekend as well.

    Read more about: abrahaminte santhathikal
    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 19:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue