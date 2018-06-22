 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Records: The Film Has Pocketed Some Big Achievements!

Related Articles
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Report: How Much Has The Film Collected So Far?
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal VS Njan Marykutty: The Mammootty Starrer Is Leading The Race!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office: The Film Successfully Passes The Weekdays' Test!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Success: Mammootty & Team Celebrate By Cutting A Cake!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal: Here Is What Captain's Director Had To Say About The Mammootty Starrer!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office First Weekend Collections: The Film Is Super Strong!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Collection: A Phenomenal Opening For The Mammootty Starrer!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Review: A Deft Suspense Thriller That Is A Compelling Watch!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Prediction: The Stage Is Perfectly Set!
- It is Mammootty VS Jayasurya At The Box Office For This Eid?
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Teaser: A Perfect Follow-up To The Terrific Trailer!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal New Poster: Mammootty In Khakee Avatar Looks More Than Promising!
Abrahaminte Santhathikal had a dream start at the box office and now, it has entered the second week of its run in the theatres across Kerala, with more power. The film, apart from retaining the same number of screens, is all set to be played in a few additional screens as well. The Mammootty starrer has kept the audiences talking about it and is on its course to become one of the biggest hits of the year so far. A new poster of Abrahaminte Santhathikal has surfaced, which suggests that the movie has broken some of the big box office records. Keep scrolling down to read the details.
The Best Opening Of 2018
It has been mentioned that Abrahaminte Santhathikal has registered the best ever opening for a Malayalam movie in the year 2018. Rightly, Abrahaminte Santhathikal is one of the biggest releases of the year so far and unconfirmed reports suggest thatthe film has crossed the 3-Crore mark on opening day itself.
Record Number Of Housefull Shows In 2018
Abrahaminte Santhathikal's journey so far has been phenomenal and from the pictures that are shared through the official Facebook page of the movie, the film has already witnessed a good number of housefull shows. Importantly, the film has been registering housefull shows on the weekdays as well. It has also been mentioned that it is the fastest film of 2018 to have crossed the 1000 housefull shows mark.
Online Booking
The online booking status for Abrahaminte Santhathikal has been extremely promising.
It has been revealed that it is for this Mammootty starrer that the highest number of tickets was purchased online, in the year 2018.
Record Number Of Special Shows
According to the new poster, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has set a new record in the number of special shows in 2018. It was reported that the film had some special shows over the first weekend. Meanwhile, special shows have been arranged for the upcoming weekend as well.
