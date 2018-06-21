 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Report: How Much Has The Film Collected So Far?

Related Articles
Abrahaminte Santhathikal is continuing its cruise at the box office. The Mammootty starrer has hit the right chords and is on its way to become a supreme success at the box office. The film, which had graced the big screens on June 16, 2018, is reportedly drawing a good number of crowds to the theatres, despite rains lashing all over the State of Kerala. This rightly proves the huge acceptance that Abrahaminte Santhathikal has received within a short span of time.
At the same time, Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal is gearing up to enter the second week of its run in the theatres across Kerala and the film is sure to continue its good run in the theatres. At the same time, a lot of unconfirmed reports have been doing the rounds regarding the box office collections of the movie. Read Abrahaminte Santhathikal box office report to know more.
The First Day
Abrahaminte Santhathikal had released on 136 screens across Kerala and the Mammootty starrer was expected to gross above 3 Crores on its opening day. The film witnessed a huge opening with crowds flocking into the theatres. Reportedly, the film got some extra shows as well on its first day itself. The social media is abuzz that the movie might have crossed the 3-Crore mark at the box office on its day 1 itself.
The Impressive Weekend
Abrahaminte Santhathikal had opened to extremely positive reviews and the word of mouth has definitely been good. Meanwhile, the movie had a fantastic Sunday in the theatres across Kerala, with crowd status in the theatres being as good as the very first day.
Maintaining The Momentum On The Weekdays
Going by the various images from the theatres in which Abrahaminte Santhathikal has been playing, it has to be understood that Abrahaminte Santhathikal has been doing an extremely good business on the weekdays as well.
Crossed The 10-Crore Mark?
Meanwhile, there are certain unconfirmed reports doing the rounds that Abrahaminte Santhathikal has crossed the 10-Crore mark at the Kerala box office within the first few days itself. Well, there are high chances for the movie to have crossed this major milestone, considering the huge rush that the theatres have been witnessing. At the same time, an official update from the side of the makers regarding the box office collections of the movie, is being awaited.
