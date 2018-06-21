 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Report: How Much Has The Film Collected So Far?

The First Day

Abrahaminte Santhathikal had released on 136 screens across Kerala and the Mammootty starrer was expected to gross above 3 Crores on its opening day. The film witnessed a huge opening with crowds flocking into the theatres. Reportedly, the film got some extra shows as well on its first day itself. The social media is abuzz that the movie might have crossed the 3-Crore mark at the box office on its day 1 itself.



The Impressive Weekend

Abrahaminte Santhathikal had opened to extremely positive reviews and the word of mouth has definitely been good. Meanwhile, the movie had a fantastic Sunday in the theatres across Kerala, with crowd status in the theatres being as good as the very first day.



Maintaining The Momentum On The Weekdays

Going by the various images from the theatres in which Abrahaminte Santhathikal has been playing, it has to be understood that Abrahaminte Santhathikal has been doing an extremely good business on the weekdays as well.



Crossed The 10-Crore Mark?

Meanwhile, there are certain unconfirmed reports doing the rounds that Abrahaminte Santhathikal has crossed the 10-Crore mark at the Kerala box office within the first few days itself. Well, there are high chances for the movie to have crossed this major milestone, considering the huge rush that the theatres have been witnessing. At the same time, an official update from the side of the makers regarding the box office collections of the movie, is being awaited.

