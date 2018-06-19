 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Success: Mammootty & Team Celebrate By Cutting A Cake!

Related Articles
Abrahaminte Santhathikal had hit the theatres on June 16, 2018 amidst the huge baggage of expectations that the audiences had placed over this Mammootty starrer. Well, the movie has rightly delivered the desirables and is on its way to become a gigantic success at the box office.
The entire team of Abrahaminte Santhathikal must be happy witnessing the amazing opening that the film has got. The film has already generated good word of mouth and is all set for a long innings at the box office. Rightly, the major team members of Abrahaminte Santhathikal got together to celebrate the success of the movie. Mammootty himself took to his official Facebook page to share a few stills taken during the success celebration. Keep scrolling down to know more...
Success Celebration
The success celebration of Abrahaminte Santhathikal was held this morning and the major cast & crew members of the movie had attended the function. Mammootty, director Shaji Padoor, writer Haneef Adeni, Siddique, Joby George, Anson Paul, Alby, Kaniha, Suresh Krishna etc., were present for the function.
The Cake-cutting Ceremony
The team celebrated the big success of the movie by cutting a specially designed cake. Mammootty, Siddique, producer Joby George, director Shaji Padoor and writer Haneef Adeni together cut the cake of the day.
Mammootty Sharing The Sweet...
Mammootty himself sliced the cake and fed the sweet to almost all the members present there. In this picture you could see Mammootty, sharing the cake with both Shaji Padoor and producer Joby George at the same time.
Mammootty's Message
Meanwhile, the makers had come live on Facebook during the success celebration party. Mammootty extended his heartfelt thanks to one and all for the making the movie a big success. Producer Joby George, Siddique, Anson Paul, Kaniha etc., also spoke to the audiences through the live video.
