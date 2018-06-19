 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Success: Mammootty & Team Celebrate By Cutting A Cake!

Success Celebration

The success celebration of Abrahaminte Santhathikal was held this morning and the major cast & crew members of the movie had attended the function. Mammootty, director Shaji Padoor, writer Haneef Adeni, Siddique, Joby George, Anson Paul, Alby, Kaniha, Suresh Krishna etc., were present for the function.

The Cake-cutting Ceremony

The team celebrated the big success of the movie by cutting a specially designed cake. Mammootty, Siddique, producer Joby George, director Shaji Padoor and writer Haneef Adeni together cut the cake of the day.

Mammootty Sharing The Sweet...

Mammootty himself sliced the cake and fed the sweet to almost all the members present there. In this picture you could see Mammootty, sharing the cake with both Shaji Padoor and producer Joby George at the same time.

Mammootty's Message

Meanwhile, the makers had come live on Facebook during the success celebration party. Mammootty extended his heartfelt thanks to one and all for the making the movie a big success. Producer Joby George, Siddique, Anson Paul, Kaniha etc., also spoke to the audiences through the live video.