 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office: The Blockbuster Movie Has Crossed Yet Another Milestone?

Abrahaminte Santhathikal has turned out to be one among the biggest money-spinners of the recent times. The Mammootty starrer, directed by Shaji Padoor won the praises of both the critics and the audiences alike. Now, the film is nearing its 50 days of its run in the theatres across Kerala, and it is still doing a steady business in many of the centres. At the same time, Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which was released in the UAE/GCC on the very next week after its release in Kerala, has been doing a phenomenal business out there as well. Read Abrahaminte Santhathikal box office collection report to know more.
UAE Opening Weekend
Abrahaminte Santhathikal released in the UAE/GCC screens on July 21, 2018, in as many as 71 screens. As expected, the film opened to a grand reception in the theatres. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film had fetched approximately 5.49 Crores from the first 3 days of its run in the UAE/GCC regions.
Joined The 10-Crore Club?
Abrahaminte Santhathikal has entered the fifth week of its run in the UAE/GCC regions and if some of the reports that have been doing the rounds on social media are to be believed, the Mammootty starrer has crossed yet another major milestone by breaching the 10-Crore mark at the UAE/GCC box office. Not many Malayalam movies have went on to achieve this big feat.
The Great Father
Earlier, the Mammootty starrer The Great Father, which had hit the theatres in the year 2017, also enjoyed a spectacular run in the UAE/GCC regions. According to the reports, the movie that had made a record release back then did cross the 10-Crore mark within a record time.
Pulimurugan – The Top Grosser
Meanwhile, the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan, which is Mollywood's first entrant to the 100-Crore club, remains to be the top grossing Malayalam movie at the UAE box office. The film, which had hit the theatres in the year 2016, had grossed above 20 Crores from the UAE/GCC regions alone.