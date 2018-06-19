 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office: The Film Successfully Passes The Weekdays' Test!

Related Articles
Abrahaminte Santhathikal is ruling the box office and the latest trend suggests that the film is sure to continue its dominance in the days to come as well. The film did enjoy a spectacular reception on its day 1 and it carried forward the momentum.
At the Kochi multiplexes, Abrahaminte Santhathikal did register one of the best opening day collections among the Malayalam movies released in the year so far. The film had released on a Saturday and all eyes were on the box office collections that it would muster from Monday onwards. Has Abrahaminte Santhathikal passed the weekdays' test? Read Abrahaminte Santhathikal box office collection report to know more..
Enjoyed A Fabulous Opening Weekend
Abrahaminte Santhathikal's first weekend was just 2 days long but the film made a big impact within that short time.. At the Kochi multiplexes, the Mammootty starrer went on to do a business of above 15 Lakhs from the 2 days of its run.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
The Monday Test
The audiences were eager to know whether the film would maintain the same momentum during the weekdays as well. Well, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has successfully passed the weekdays' test. On its first Monday, Abrahaminte Santhathikal fetched approximately 5.66 Lakhs at an impressive occupancy rate of 82.81 %.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Racing Ahead At The Box Office
Meanwhile, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has recorded an equally good booking status on Tuesday as well, especially with the evening shows having registered an exceptional occupancy rate. This shows that Abrahaming Santhathikal is moving from strength to strength.
The Way Ahead
Well, the way ahead looks extremely promising for the movie, all over the Kerala. The upcoming weekend is expected to be an extremely good one for the movie and an increase in the show counts are expected. The film is also expected to grab more number of screens in this weekend as such is the positive buzz surrounding the movie.
