 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office: The Mammootty Starrer Is In The Race To Become The Top Grosser!

Abrahaminte Santhathikal In Tamil Nadu

Abrahaminte Santhathikal made a release in the rest of the parts of the country, a week later on June 22, 2018. The film also released in a good number of screens in Tamil Nadu and was all set for a grand run.

The Box Office Collections

Mammootty is a well-known figure in Tamil Nadu and Abrahaminte Santhathikal, with the backing of extremely good reviews, had a grand start. According to a report by Metromatinee, the film has fetched 33.48 Lakhs from 10 days of its run in Tamil Nadu.

Overtakes Sudani From Nigeria & Aadhi

The report also suggests that Abrahaminte Santhathikal has already overtaken the total collections of Sudani From Nigeria and Aadhi, in Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, these films had collected 31.9 Lakhs from the Tamil Nadu Box Office.

At The First Two Spots

The report by Metromatinee also has added that the top grossing Malayalam movies of 2018 in Tamil Nadu at present is the Dileep starrer Kammara Sambhavam, which fetched approximately 48.12 Lakhs in its final run. At the second spot is the Nivin Pauly starrer Hey Jude, which collected 42.52 Lakhs.

Will Abrahaminte Santhathikal Be The Top Grosser?

Going by the above report, Abrahaminte Santhathikal is at the third spot at present. The film is still continuing its run in the theatres across Tamil Nadu and there are high chances for the movie to grab the top spot. Let us wait and see.