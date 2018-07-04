English
 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office: The Mammootty Starrer Is In The Race To Become The Top Grosser!

Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office: The Mammootty Starrer Is In The Race To Become The Top Grosser!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Abrahaminte Santhathikal is all set to complete the third week of its run at the theatres across the state. The Mammootty starrer has made a huge impact at the Kerala box office and the film is now one of the biggest blockbusters of the year so far. Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which is a thriller with emotional aspects as well, has pleased both the youngsters and the family audiences.

    Reportedly, Abrahaminte Santhathikal did cross the 10000 shows mark recently and now, it seems like the film is on its way to become a top grosser among the Malayalam movies of 2018, that too in another territory. Read Abrahaminte Santhathikal box office collection report to know more.

    Abrahaminte Santhathikal In Tamil Nadu

    Abrahaminte Santhathikal made a release in the rest of the parts of the country, a week later on June 22, 2018. The film also released in a good number of screens in Tamil Nadu and was all set for a grand run.

    The Box Office Collections

    Mammootty is a well-known figure in Tamil Nadu and Abrahaminte Santhathikal, with the backing of extremely good reviews, had a grand start. According to a report by Metromatinee, the film has fetched 33.48 Lakhs from 10 days of its run in Tamil Nadu.

    Overtakes Sudani From Nigeria & Aadhi

    The report also suggests that Abrahaminte Santhathikal has already overtaken the total collections of Sudani From Nigeria and Aadhi, in Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, these films had collected 31.9 Lakhs from the Tamil Nadu Box Office.

    At The First Two Spots

    The report by Metromatinee also has added that the top grossing Malayalam movies of 2018 in Tamil Nadu at present is the Dileep starrer Kammara Sambhavam, which fetched approximately 48.12 Lakhs in its final run. At the second spot is the Nivin Pauly starrer Hey Jude, which collected 42.52 Lakhs.

    Will Abrahaminte Santhathikal Be The Top Grosser?

    Going by the above report, Abrahaminte Santhathikal is at the third spot at present. The film is still continuing its run in the theatres across Tamil Nadu and there are high chances for the movie to grab the top spot. Let us wait and see.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 19:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue