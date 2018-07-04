 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office: The Mammootty Starrer Is In The Race To Become The Top Grosser!

Related Articles
- Box Office Chart(June 25 – July 1): Abrahaminte Santhathikal Dominates Despite Sanju's Entry!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office 2 Weeks Collections: Moving Ahead Steadily!
- Monthly Round-up (June 2018): Abrahaminte Santhathikal & Njan Marykutty Offer A Good Time!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Is All Set To Go Places After Setting Kerala Box Office On Fire!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Collection Report: The Mammootty Starrer Crosses A New Milestone!
- Box Office Chart (June 18-24): Abrahaminte Santhathikal Continues Its Rule!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Collections: A Gigantic Beginning In UAE/GCC!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Records: The Film Has Pocketed Some Big Achievements!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Report: How Much Has The Film Collected So Far?
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal VS Njan Marykutty: The Mammootty Starrer Is Leading The Race!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office: The Film Successfully Passes The Weekdays' Test!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Success: Mammootty & Team Celebrate By Cutting A Cake!
Abrahaminte Santhathikal is all set to complete the third week of its run at the theatres across the state. The Mammootty starrer has made a huge impact at the Kerala box office and the film is now one of the biggest blockbusters of the year so far. Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which is a thriller with emotional aspects as well, has pleased both the youngsters and the family audiences.
Reportedly, Abrahaminte Santhathikal did cross the 10000 shows mark recently and now, it seems like the film is on its way to become a top grosser among the Malayalam movies of 2018, that too in another territory. Read Abrahaminte Santhathikal box office collection report to know more.
Abrahaminte Santhathikal In Tamil Nadu
Abrahaminte Santhathikal made a release in the rest of the parts of the country, a week later on June 22, 2018. The film also released in a good number of screens in Tamil Nadu and was all set for a grand run.
The Box Office Collections
Mammootty is a well-known figure in Tamil Nadu and Abrahaminte Santhathikal, with the backing of extremely good reviews, had a grand start. According to a report by Metromatinee, the film has fetched 33.48 Lakhs from 10 days of its run in Tamil Nadu.
Overtakes Sudani From Nigeria & Aadhi
The report also suggests that Abrahaminte Santhathikal has already overtaken the total collections of Sudani From Nigeria and Aadhi, in Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, these films had collected 31.9 Lakhs from the Tamil Nadu Box Office.
At The First Two Spots
The report by Metromatinee also has added that the top grossing Malayalam movies of 2018 in Tamil Nadu at present is the Dileep starrer Kammara Sambhavam, which fetched approximately 48.12 Lakhs in its final run. At the second spot is the Nivin Pauly starrer Hey Jude, which collected 42.52 Lakhs.
Will Abrahaminte Santhathikal Be The Top Grosser?
Going by the above report, Abrahaminte Santhathikal is at the third spot at present. The film is still continuing its run in the theatres across Tamil Nadu and there are high chances for the movie to grab the top spot. Let us wait and see.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.