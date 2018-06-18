 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office First Weekend Collections: The Film Is Super Strong!

Related Articles
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Collection: A Phenomenal Opening For The Mammootty Starrer!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Review: A Deft Suspense Thriller That Is A Compelling Watch!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Prediction: The Stage Is Perfectly Set!
- It is Mammootty VS Jayasurya At The Box Office For This Eid?
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Teaser: A Perfect Follow-up To The Terrific Trailer!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal New Poster: Mammootty In Khakee Avatar Looks More Than Promising!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Trailer: This One Will Definitely Blow Your Mind!
- Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal: The New Stills Of The film Will Keep You On Your Toes!
- Neerali, Abrahaminte Santhathikal & Other Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In June 2018!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal's Trailer Is On Its Way & It Will Release On This Date!
- Much Like Abrahaminte Santhathikal, The Other Mammootty Movies Whose Posters Made Massive Impact!
- Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal Steals All The Thunder, Just With The Posters Alone!
Abrahaminte Santhathikal, starring Mammootty in the lead role is busy winning praises. The movie, which has been directed by Shaji Padoor has set the cash registers ringing at the box office. The social media is abuzz about this film, which has lived up to the huge hype that it had set before its release.
Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal was released in as many as 136 screens across Kerala. In Kochi alone, the film has got a good number of shows/day. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film opened with above 20 shows/day and according to a report by Forum Keralam, it fetched above 7 Lakhs on day 1. Now, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has maintained the same momentum and is all set to conquer newer heights. Read Abrahaminte Santhathikal box office collection report to know more..
Second Day Collections
After a phenomenal beginning on day 1, Abrahaminte Santhathikal continued its fantastic run at the Kochi multiplexes on its second day as well. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie fetched approximately 7.76 Lakhs on its second day at an occupancy rate of 99 %. Reportedly, the film had 22 shows on its second day.
Opening Weekend
Abrahaminte Santhathikal has had a 2-day long weekend, since the movie was released on a Saturday. Nevertheless, the film has done an astounding business at the Kochi multiplexes with a good number of housefull shows. In total, the film has fetched 15.23 Lakhs in 2 days.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Promising Monday
Meanwhile, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has had a promising beginning on its first Monday. Despite being a working day, the advance booking for many of the shows at the Kochi multiplexes have good on Monday.
All Over Kerala
Well, the craze surrounding Abrahaminte Santhathikal did reach newer heights on Sunday. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds on social media, the film registered a good number of housefull shows in many of the centres. Well, the film has everything in it to emerge as a big blockbuster at the box office.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.