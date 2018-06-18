English
 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office First Weekend Collections: The Film Is Super Strong!

Posted By:
    Abrahaminte Santhathikal, starring Mammootty in the lead role is busy winning praises. The movie, which has been directed by Shaji Padoor has set the cash registers ringing at the box office. The social media is abuzz about this film, which has lived up to the huge hype that it had set before its release.

    Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal was released in as many as 136 screens across Kerala. In Kochi alone, the film has got a good number of shows/day. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film opened with above 20 shows/day and according to a report by Forum Keralam, it fetched above 7 Lakhs on day 1. Now, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has maintained the same momentum and is all set to conquer newer heights. Read Abrahaminte Santhathikal box office collection report to know more..

    Second Day Collections

    After a phenomenal beginning on day 1, Abrahaminte Santhathikal continued its fantastic run at the Kochi multiplexes on its second day as well. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie fetched approximately 7.76 Lakhs on its second day at an occupancy rate of 99 %. Reportedly, the film had 22 shows on its second day.

    Opening Weekend

    Abrahaminte Santhathikal has had a 2-day long weekend, since the movie was released on a Saturday. Nevertheless, the film has done an astounding business at the Kochi multiplexes with a good number of housefull shows. In total, the film has fetched 15.23 Lakhs in 2 days.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam


    Promising Monday

    Meanwhile, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has had a promising beginning on its first Monday. Despite being a working day, the advance booking for many of the shows at the Kochi multiplexes have good on Monday.

    All Over Kerala

    Well, the craze surrounding Abrahaminte Santhathikal did reach newer heights on Sunday. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds on social media, the film registered a good number of housefull shows in many of the centres. Well, the film has everything in it to emerge as a big blockbuster at the box office.

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 20:00 [IST]
