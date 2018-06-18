 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office First Weekend Collections: The Film Is Super Strong!

Second Day Collections

After a phenomenal beginning on day 1, Abrahaminte Santhathikal continued its fantastic run at the Kochi multiplexes on its second day as well. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie fetched approximately 7.76 Lakhs on its second day at an occupancy rate of 99 %. Reportedly, the film had 22 shows on its second day.



Opening Weekend

Abrahaminte Santhathikal has had a 2-day long weekend, since the movie was released on a Saturday. Nevertheless, the film has done an astounding business at the Kochi multiplexes with a good number of housefull shows. In total, the film has fetched 15.23 Lakhs in 2 days.



Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam







Promising Monday

Meanwhile, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has had a promising beginning on its first Monday. Despite being a working day, the advance booking for many of the shows at the Kochi multiplexes have good on Monday.



All Over Kerala

Well, the craze surrounding Abrahaminte Santhathikal did reach newer heights on Sunday. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds on social media, the film registered a good number of housefull shows in many of the centres. Well, the film has everything in it to emerge as a big blockbuster at the box office.

