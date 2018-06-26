 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Collection Report: The Mammootty Starrer Crosses A New Milestone!

Crosses The 50-Lakh Mark

According to the reports, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has crossed the 50-Lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes. A poster has been shared through the official Facebook page of the movie, which also carries the same information.

Completed 5K Shows

Well, the poster has also mentioned that Abrahaminte Santhathikal has completed 5K shows in Kerala alone. It has to be noted that the film has achieved this within 9 days of run and it is indeed a big achievement. There has been an increase in the number of centres on its second week, which speaks volumes about the popularity of the movie.

Within 9 days

Reports suggest that, Abrahaminte Santhathikal crossed the 50-Lakh mark on the 9th day of its run and thus making it one among the fastest movies of the 2018 to cross this important milestone. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has fetched approximately 59 Lakhs from the 10 days of run so far from the Kochi multiplexes.

The Way Ahead

Abrahaminte Santhathikal is cruising ahead and the way ahead looks extremely promising for the movie. The film is expected to cross the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes, which would definitely be a great achievement. At present, only two Malayalam movies, in the form of Aadhi and Sudani From Nigeria, have crossed this major milestone in this year so far.