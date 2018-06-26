 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Collection Report: The Mammootty Starrer Crosses A New Milestone!

Related Articles
Abrahaminte Santhathikal has been lapped up by all sections of the audiences alike, and the huge rush that the film has been witnessing says it all. The Mammootty starrer has entered the second week of its run at the theatres and it indeed had an amazing second weekend, which was at par with its opening weekend. Especially at the Kochi multiplexes, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has been doing an amazing business. Meanwhile, the film is continuing its run at the multiplexes with above 20 shows/day and more importantly, the film has crossed a major milestone and that too within a short period of time. Keep reading Abrahaminte Santhathikal box office report to know more about the same.
Crosses The 50-Lakh Mark
According to the reports, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has crossed the 50-Lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes. A poster has been shared through the official Facebook page of the movie, which also carries the same information.
Completed 5K Shows
Well, the poster has also mentioned that Abrahaminte Santhathikal has completed 5K shows in Kerala alone. It has to be noted that the film has achieved this within 9 days of run and it is indeed a big achievement. There has been an increase in the number of centres on its second week, which speaks volumes about the popularity of the movie.
Within 9 days
Reports suggest that, Abrahaminte Santhathikal crossed the 50-Lakh mark on the 9th day of its run and thus making it one among the fastest movies of the 2018 to cross this important milestone. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has fetched approximately 59 Lakhs from the 10 days of run so far from the Kochi multiplexes.
The Way Ahead
Abrahaminte Santhathikal is cruising ahead and the way ahead looks extremely promising for the movie. The film is expected to cross the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes, which would definitely be a great achievement. At present, only two Malayalam movies, in the form of Aadhi and Sudani From Nigeria, have crossed this major milestone in this year so far.
