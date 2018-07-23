 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Continues To Reign At The Top In This List!

Abrahaminte Santhathikal's Opening Day Record

Abrahaminte Santhathikal made a scintillating opening at the Kochi multiplexes. The film, which had 20 shows on its opening day, went on to fetch approximately 7.46 Lakhs on day 1. According to a top 5 list formulated by Forum Keralam, Abrahaminte Santhathikal continues to reign at the top spot in the list of top 5 opening day collections of Malayalam movies at the Kochi multiplexes in the year so far. Meanwhile, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has crossed the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes and is still running with a good number of shows.

Neerali

Mohanlal starrer Neerali was touted to break the opening day collections of Abrahaminte Santhathikal. But, Neerali, which had hit the theatres, fell short of the same as it managed to fetch 6.57 Lakhs from 24 shows in total on day 1.

Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi

Meanwhile, Pranav Mohanlal starrer Aadhi, which also had emerged as a blockbuster, is the second best opener at the Kochi multiplexes among the Malayalam movies of 2018 so far. The film had fetched 7.12 Lakhs from 20 shows in total

Koode & Kammara Sambhavam

Meanwhile, Koode, which hit the theatres on July 14, 2018, has made an exceptional opening. The film fetched 6.10Llakhs from 17 shows at an impressive occupancy rate. With this, Koode has turned out to be the fourth best opener at the multiplexes, which is followed by Kammara Sambhavam, which has been placed at the fifth spot.