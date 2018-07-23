 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Continues To Reign At The Top In This List!

Related Articles
Abrahaminte Santhathikal's fantastic run in the theatres continues with the film doing a steady business despite the arrival of other big releases. The Mammootty starrer has truly turned out to one among the biggest blockbusters of the recent times and the support that the audiences have been giving for the movie, even amidst the heavy rains, speaks how well the film has worked out among the masses. At the same time, Abrahaminte Santhathikal did set some records straight upon after its release on June 16, 2018. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film did set some big records and it continues to rule at the top.
All Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Abrahaminte Santhathikal's Opening Day Record
Abrahaminte Santhathikal made a scintillating opening at the Kochi multiplexes. The film, which had 20 shows on its opening day, went on to fetch approximately 7.46 Lakhs on day 1. According to a top 5 list formulated by Forum Keralam, Abrahaminte Santhathikal continues to reign at the top spot in the list of top 5 opening day collections of Malayalam movies at the Kochi multiplexes in the year so far. Meanwhile, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has crossed the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes and is still running with a good number of shows.
Neerali
Mohanlal starrer Neerali was touted to break the opening day collections of Abrahaminte Santhathikal. But, Neerali, which had hit the theatres, fell short of the same as it managed to fetch 6.57 Lakhs from 24 shows in total on day 1.
Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi
Meanwhile, Pranav Mohanlal starrer Aadhi, which also had emerged as a blockbuster, is the second best opener at the Kochi multiplexes among the Malayalam movies of 2018 so far. The film had fetched 7.12 Lakhs from 20 shows in total
Koode & Kammara Sambhavam
Meanwhile, Koode, which hit the theatres on July 14, 2018, has made an exceptional opening. The film fetched 6.10Llakhs from 17 shows at an impressive occupancy rate. With this, Koode has turned out to be the fourth best opener at the multiplexes, which is followed by Kammara Sambhavam, which has been placed at the fifth spot.