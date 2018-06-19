 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal: Here Is What Captain's Director Had To Say About The Mammootty Starrer!

Abrahaminte Santhathikal has won the attention of one and all and the Mammootty starrer is on its way to become a gigantic success at the box office. The film has opened to largely positive reviews and the social media has been filled with positive talks about this movie.

Meanwhile, film-maker Prajesh Sen, who made his big debut with the Jayasurya starrer Captain, which had hit the theatres early this year, took to his official Facebook page to shower praises on Abrahaminte Santhathikal.

The film-maker has started off with one of the dialogues from the film and thus giving an intro to the magnificent script penned by Haneef Adeni. Prajesh has stated that he got the feeling of watching a well-crafted thriller. Praising the exceptional performance of Mammootty as Derick Abraham, the director of Captain has mentioned that one can only see the human being named Derick Abraham and not the actor in Mammootty. He has also lauded the making pattern of Shaji Padoor and the scripting style of Haneef Adeni. According to him, the visuals of the film are of Hollywood standards.

Take a look at the complete Facebook post of Prajesh Sen regarding Abrahaminte Santhathikal...

Abrahaminte Santhathikal is the debut directorial venture of Shaji Padoor, who has had years of experience working as an associate director in Malayalam films. Apart from Mammootty, the film also features Anson Paul, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Kaniha etc., in important roles.