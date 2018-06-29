 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Is All Set To Go Places After Setting Kerala Box Office On Fire!

Hindi Dubbing Rights

Reportedly, the Hindi dubbing rights of Abrahaminte Santhathikal have already been sold. In a post sent out through the official Facebook page of the movie, it has been mentioned that the rights have been sold to one of the leading companies in Mumbai.

Hindi Remake Of The Film?

At the same time, here is another major update that suggests that the film is all set to conquer new places. In the same Facebook post, it has been mentioned that the discussions are on with a leading production company based in Mumbai for the Hindi remake of the film as well.

South Indian Remakes

Well, it seems like the film is all set to go to other South Indian languages as well. The information regarding the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada remakes and dubbed versions of Abrahaminte Santhathikal have also been provided. It has been mentioned that the negotiations for the same are currently going on.

Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office

As mentioned above, the film has entered the third week of its run and is still strong at the box office. According to the latest reports that have come in, Abrahaminte Santhathikal is still continuing in above 140 centres with a good number of shows/day, which rightly shows that it is one of the biggest blockbusters of the recent times.