 Abrahaminte Santhathikal New Poster: Mammootty In Khakee Avatar Looks More Than Promising!

Abrahaminte Santhathikal New Poster: Mammootty In Khakee Avatar Looks More Than Promising!

    Abrahaminte Santhathikal has got everything right so far with the film succeeding heavily in setting the expectations of the audiences in the right manner. The Mammootty starrer is expected to come out as biggest release of the actor in this year so far and there are only a few more days left for the entry of the film at the theatres. Meanwhile, it is already known to all that in Abrahaminte Santhathikal, Mammootty will be donning the Khakee uniform yet again.

    At the same time, a lot of stills and posters of the film have been doing the rounds on social media, but a still with the actor in the Khakee uniform was much awaited. Well, then came a big surprise for all those who were eagerly waiting for the same. Keep scrolling down to know more..

    The Teaser Announcement Poster

    A couple of days ago, Mammootty had sent out a poster of the film, which incidentally carried the teaser release date of the movie. It has been mentioned that the teaser of Abrahaminte Santhathikal will be released on June 11, 2018.

    Mammootty In Khakee Avatar

    In this brand new poster of Abrahaminte Santhathikal, Mammootty could be seen donning the Khakee uniform. The actor looks as fab as ever in this poster and his eyes do speak a thousand words. Well, the poster assures that the cop role will be quite different from the ones that he has done in the recent past and a high octane performance is in the offing.

    Mammootty’s Previous Cop Role

    Earlier this year, Mammootty had played the role of a police officer in the movie Street Lights, directed by Shamdatt. The movie had hit the theatres on January 26, 2018 but the film didn't have any sequences in which the actor was seen sporting police uniform as it narrated the events happening during an off-record mission.

    The Trailer Of Abrahaminte Santhathikal

    Meanwhile, the trailer of the film was filled with a lot of surprise as it didn't reveal the looks or shots featuring Mammootty's face. Now, the audiences are eagerly looking forward for the arrival of the big teaser.

    Story first published: Monday, June 11, 2018, 16:30 [IST]
