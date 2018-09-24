 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal's 100: Here's What Paved A Way For The Big Success Of The Movie!

Haneef Adeni – The Pro In Thrillers

With The Great Father, Haneef Adeni proved his ability to come up with thrillers. In fact, he went a notch higher with Abrahaminte Santhathikal and came up with a script, which had everything in it to qualify as a thriller, filled with suspense and some big twists.

The Presence Of The Megastar Himself

One can't imagine Abrahaminte Santhathikal without Mammootty. The character of Derick Abraham was safe in the hands of this charismatic actor, who stole the show with his terrific performance. In fact, the film had both the star and the actor in him, which in turn offered a delectable movie for the Malayalam film audiences.

The Experience Of Shaji Padoor

Shaji Padoor has had years of experience under his sleeves and his debut was much awaited. He perfectly put in his experience, knowledge and expertise at the right place to come up with a perfect product named Abrahaminte Santhathikal. He delivered exactly what the script of the film required and offered the audiences a thriller of a ride.

For Family & Youngsters

Usually, suspense thrillers appeal only to a certain section of the audiences. But Abrahaminte Santhathikal had everything in it to cater to a wide section of the audience. Apart from being a finely crafted thriller, the film narrated a soulful tale of siblings, which indeed hit the right chords with the family audiences. It had the right mixture of emotions and thrills.

The Big Supporting Cast

Abrahaminte Santhathikal indeed had a big team with some fabulous supporting cast as well. Each and every actor in the movie did their role to perfection. Not to forget the work of Gopi Sunder, especially with the BGM, which simply added to the goosebump moments in the movie.