 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal's Trailer Is On Its Way & It Will Release On This Date!

The Malayalam film audiences are eagerly awaiting for the big arrival of the Mammootty starrer Abrahaminte Santhathikal to the theatres. The film, directed by Shaji Padoor, will grace the big screens on June 16, 2018 as an Eid release. Well, all the posters of Abrahaminte Santhathikal have met a grand reception. Each poster of the movie has had something or the other to offer special and rightly, they have turned out to be the most celebrated movie posters of the recent times.

Meanwhile, the audiences have been eager to know more about the arrival of the teaser/trailer of the film, such is the hype that the posters have set. Now, here is a big news regarding the trailer of Abrahaminte Santhathikal.



According to the latest reports that have come in, the trailer of Abrahaminte Santhathikal is on its way and it will be releasing on June 06, 2018. The information regarding the same was sent out through the Facebook page of Goodwill Entertainments, the production house of the movie.



It has been mentioned that the trailer will be launched at 7pm on June 6, 2018 in Kochi. The date and venue of the same will be announced later.



Well, let us hope that the trailer of Abrahaminte Santhathikal will create the same impact that the posters did. Upon its arrival in online circuits, the trailer is sure to break some big records.