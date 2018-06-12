 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Teaser: A Perfect Follow-up To The Terrific Trailer!

Related Articles
The promotional strategies of the Mammootty starrer Abrahamnite Santhathikal have been spot on as the social media circuits have been busy discussing about this upcoming venture, which has looked promising at the word go. Abrahaminte Santhathikal, directed by Shaji Padoor and scripted by Haneef Adeni is gearing up for a big release on June 16, 2018 and the vibe & the talks surrounding the film is largely positive.
Apart from the back-to-back scintillating posters and the stills that the team had come up with, the trailer of Abrahaminte Santhathikal too, set the expectation meter on a higher level. Now, with the brand new teaser of Abrahaminte Santhathikal, the makers of the film have pushed the bar even higher. Read on to know more about Abrahaminte Santhathikal's teaser...
The Brand New Teaser Of Abrahaminte Santhathikal..!
As promised, team Abrahaminte Santhathikal came up with the teaser on June 11, 2018 at 7 pm. The teaser was released through the official Facebook page of Mammootty and it went viral in no time.
A Perfect Follow-up
All those who have watched the teaser of Abrahaminte Santhathikal would agree to the fact that the teaser is a perfect follow-up to the terrific trailer. Much like the trailer, the 44 seconds long teaser is a captivating one and this time we get a brief introduction to Mammootty's character with some dialogues by Mammootty. It seems like something special is in the offing.Let us wait till the arrival of the film in the theatres.
The Teaser Goes Viral
Well, the teaser has struck the right chords. As of now, Abrahaminte Santhathikal's teaser has fetched approximately 2.6 Lakhs views on YouTube and is trending at the second position.
Trailer Views
The trailer of Abrahaminte Santhathikal was uploaded 6 days ago and in fact, it was launched during a big function held at PVR Lulu Kochi. Mammootty and all the other major cast & crew members of the film had attended the event. The trailer of the film cross the 1 Million views mark within a couple of days of time. At present, the trailer has got above 1.3 Million views on YouTube.
