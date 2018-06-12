 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Teaser: A Perfect Follow-up To The Terrific Trailer!

The Brand New Teaser Of Abrahaminte Santhathikal..!

As promised, team Abrahaminte Santhathikal came up with the teaser on June 11, 2018 at 7 pm. The teaser was released through the official Facebook page of Mammootty and it went viral in no time.



A Perfect Follow-up

All those who have watched the teaser of Abrahaminte Santhathikal would agree to the fact that the teaser is a perfect follow-up to the terrific trailer. Much like the trailer, the 44 seconds long teaser is a captivating one and this time we get a brief introduction to Mammootty's character with some dialogues by Mammootty. It seems like something special is in the offing.Let us wait till the arrival of the film in the theatres.



The Teaser Goes Viral

Well, the teaser has struck the right chords. As of now, Abrahaminte Santhathikal's teaser has fetched approximately 2.6 Lakhs views on YouTube and is trending at the second position.



Trailer Views

The trailer of Abrahaminte Santhathikal was uploaded 6 days ago and in fact, it was launched during a big function held at PVR Lulu Kochi. Mammootty and all the other major cast & crew members of the film had attended the event. The trailer of the film cross the 1 Million views mark within a couple of days of time. At present, the trailer has got above 1.3 Million views on YouTube.

