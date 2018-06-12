English
 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Teaser: A Perfect Follow-up To The Terrific Trailer!

Abrahaminte Santhathikal Teaser: A Perfect Follow-up To The Terrific Trailer!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The promotional strategies of the Mammootty starrer Abrahamnite Santhathikal have been spot on as the social media circuits have been busy discussing about this upcoming venture, which has looked promising at the word go. Abrahaminte Santhathikal, directed by Shaji Padoor and scripted by Haneef Adeni is gearing up for a big release on June 16, 2018 and the vibe & the talks surrounding the film is largely positive.

    Apart from the back-to-back scintillating posters and the stills that the team had come up with, the trailer of Abrahaminte Santhathikal too, set the expectation meter on a higher level. Now, with the brand new teaser of Abrahaminte Santhathikal, the makers of the film have pushed the bar even higher. Read on to know more about Abrahaminte Santhathikal's teaser...

    The Brand New Teaser Of Abrahaminte Santhathikal..!

    As promised, team Abrahaminte Santhathikal came up with the teaser on June 11, 2018 at 7 pm. The teaser was released through the official Facebook page of Mammootty and it went viral in no time.

    A Perfect Follow-up

    All those who have watched the teaser of Abrahaminte Santhathikal would agree to the fact that the teaser is a perfect follow-up to the terrific trailer. Much like the trailer, the 44 seconds long teaser is a captivating one and this time we get a brief introduction to Mammootty's character with some dialogues by Mammootty. It seems like something special is in the offing.Let us wait till the arrival of the film in the theatres.

    The Teaser Goes Viral

    Well, the teaser has struck the right chords. As of now, Abrahaminte Santhathikal's teaser has fetched approximately 2.6 Lakhs views on YouTube and is trending at the second position.

    Trailer Views

    The trailer of Abrahaminte Santhathikal was uploaded 6 days ago and in fact, it was launched during a big function held at PVR Lulu Kochi. Mammootty and all the other major cast & crew members of the film had attended the event. The trailer of the film cross the 1 Million views mark within a couple of days of time. At present, the trailer has got above 1.3 Million views on YouTube.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 10:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue