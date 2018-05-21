 »   »   » Abrahaminte Santhathikal: The Third Poster Of The Mammootty Starrer Is Out & It Is A Stunner!

Abrahaminte Santhathikal, the upcoming film of Mammootty, is a film for which the Malayalam film audiences are eagerly waiting for. The film, which marks the entry of Shaji Padoor as an independent film-maker brings back the The Great Father team, with its director Haneef Adeni having penned the script of Abrahaminte Santhathikal.

The buzz surrounding the film is phenomneal and each poster of the film has been well-received by the moviegoers. Now, the makers of the film have come up with third poster of Abrahaminte Santhathikal and it is nothing less than a stunner.



This new poster has revealed both the looks of Mammootty, fromthe movie. The well-designed poster carries both the looks, which has been separated by a hand. This poster is an intriguing one and is sure to keep the audiences guessing about the story line of the movie.



The audiences are eagerly waiting for the teaser and the trailer of Abrahaminte Santhathikal as well. Abrahaminte Santhathikal will be hitting the theatres during the upcoming Eid season. It has been confirmed by the makers that the Mammootty starrer will be hitting the theatres on June 16, 2018, which is a Saturday. The film has been produced under the banner Goodwill Entertainments and reportedly, the same banner will be distributing the movie to the theatres.