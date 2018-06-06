 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal Trailer: This One Will Definitely Blow Your Mind!

Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal is the most awaited film of the year for many reasons. Even the trailer of the film has been among the much awaited list and now, the fascinating trailer of Abrahaminte Santhathikal has hit the online circuits.

Abrahaminte Santhathikal's trailer was launched this evening in a function, which was held in Lulu Mall Kochi. All the major cast & crew members of the movie including Mammootty had attended the big function. Later, the trailer was released in the online circuits. Abrahaminte Santhathikal's trailer has been shared through the official facebook page of Mammootty.



Take a look at the same here..







In simple words, the trailer is a fascinating one and it will definitely blow your mind. It would be right to call this trailer as one of the best in the recent times. 1 minute 22 seconds long trailer features some excellent shots from the film, which suggest that the film will be a stylish thriller with suspense elements. Above all, there is an amazing build up given to Mammootty's character in the film and it has set the expectations level to a higher level. The stunning BGM is also a big positive.



Meanwhile, the trailer has gained huge popularity within a short span of time. It has received above 2K shares so far. The trailer is nearing 50K views on YouTube as well.