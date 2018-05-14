 »   »   » Abrahaminte Santhathikal: The First Video Song From The Film Is Out!

The makers of the Mammootty starrer Abrahaminte Santhathikal have come up with a special gift to all the Malayalam film audiences. Most recently, the team of the much awaited film had released the brand new poster of Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which was well-accepted by the audiences.

Now, team Abrahaminte Santhathikal has come up with the first video song of the movie, as promised by the makers. The song Yerusalemile Nayaka has been released through the official Facebook page of the Mammootty.



The 2 minutes 48 seconds long song of the film has been sung by Shreya Jayadeep. The song has been set to tune by Gopi Sunder. Rafeeq Ahamed has penned the lyrics. The song "Yarusalemile Nayaka.." has a touch of a prayer song and it has been picturised in a school. The melodious song is sure to enter the chartbusters and the visualization is also equally captivating. Moreover, the video song also reveals the another look of Mammootty in the movie and the actor looks as stylish as ever in the new avatar.



Take a look at the song here..







Abrahaminte Santhathikal has been directed by Shaji Padoor and the movie has been scripted by The Great Father fame Haneef Adeni. The film has been given the tagline 'A police Story'. The film also features Anson Paul, Kaniha, Kalabhavan Shajohn etc., in important roles.