 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal VS Njan Marykutty: The Mammootty Starrer Is Leading The Race!

Njan Marykutty Opening Weekend Collection

Njan Marykutty had a confident start at the box office in its opening weekend, with the backing of extremely positive reviews. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film fetched approximately 15.67 Lakhs from its 3 days long weekend.

Abrahaminte Santhathikal Opening Weekend Collections

Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which opened with above 20 shows at the Kochi multiplexes, had hit the theatres on Saturday. The film opened on an impressive note and it fetched approximately 15.23 Lakhs from the 2 days of its run.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

Njan Marykutty’s Collections So Far

Njan Marykutty has completed 5 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes. Going by the report of Forum Keralam, the Jayasurya starrer has fetched 20.89 Lakhs from the 5 days of run so far.

Abrahaminte Santhathikal's Collections So Far

Meanwhile, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has raced ahead of Njan Marykutty as the former is doing a scintillating business on the weekdays as well. Reportedly, the Mammootty starrer has minted approximately 26.20 Lakhs from just 4 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.

Abrahaminte Santhathikal VS Njan Marykutty

Well, going by the reports, Abrahaminte Santhathikal is clearly leading the race at the Kochi multiplexes. The upcoming weekend will be a crucial one for both the movies. Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas starrer Maradona will also join the race this week.