 »   »   »  Abrahaminte Santhathikal VS Njan Marykutty: The Mammootty Starrer Is Leading The Race!

Two Malayalam movies made their way to the theatres during the Eid season. The Jayasurya starrer Njan Marykutty was the first one to grace the big screens, which made it to the theatres on June 15, 2018. A day later, Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal, the much-awaited film of the actor, made its grand entry to the theatres.
Both Abrahaminte Santhathikal and Njan Marykutty had garnered some excellent reviews upon their release in the theatres. At the Kochi multiplexes, both the movies opened with a good number of hows, with the platform rightly set for a bigger innings and a tight competition at the box office. At the same time, it is Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which has started off on a bigger note. Read box office collection report to know more...
Njan Marykutty Opening Weekend Collection
Njan Marykutty had a confident start at the box office in its opening weekend, with the backing of extremely positive reviews. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film fetched approximately 15.67 Lakhs from its 3 days long weekend.
Abrahaminte Santhathikal Opening Weekend Collections
Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which opened with above 20 shows at the Kochi multiplexes, had hit the theatres on Saturday. The film opened on an impressive note and it fetched approximately 15.23 Lakhs from the 2 days of its run.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Njan Marykutty’s Collections So Far
Njan Marykutty has completed 5 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes. Going by the report of Forum Keralam, the Jayasurya starrer has fetched 20.89 Lakhs from the 5 days of run so far.
Abrahaminte Santhathikal's Collections So Far
Meanwhile, Abrahaminte Santhathikal has raced ahead of Njan Marykutty as the former is doing a scintillating business on the weekdays as well. Reportedly, the Mammootty starrer has minted approximately 26.20 Lakhs from just 4 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Abrahaminte Santhathikal VS Njan Marykutty
Well, going by the reports, Abrahaminte Santhathikal is clearly leading the race at the Kochi multiplexes. The upcoming weekend will be a crucial one for both the movies. Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas starrer Maradona will also join the race this week.
