 »   »   »  This Action Star To Play The Lead Role In Omar Lulu's Power Star!

Related Articles
- Certain Groups Tried To Oust Me From The Industry: Babu Antony
- Sreesanth Gearing Up To Enter Mollywood With Team 5!
- Manju Warrier And Team In Karinkunnam Sixes!!
- Talks Are On To Remake Idukki Gold In Hindi: Aashiq Abu
- Idukki Gold Movie Review - An Average Fare
- Paul Muthoot's murder becomes Rathri 12:30
- Drona to become Enaka Mani Unaka
- Guiness Pakru turns detective in Little Loather
- Sharbani Mukherjee with Mammootty
- Babu Antony returns with a bang
- WOW! Omar Lulu's Happy Wedding To Get A Tamil Remake!
Earlier, Omar Lulu had made an announcement regarding his upcoming mass movie, which has been titled as Power Star. This announcement had led to various discussions regarding the superstar, who will be portraying the lead role in the movie. For obvious reasons, the names of Mammootty and Mohanlal had popped up in connection with the movie and some fan-made posters of the film with Mammootty, had also surfaced on the social media.
Now, the speculations regarding the leading actor of the film has come to an end with Omar Lulu himself making an official confirmation regarding the name. It is none other than Babu Antony, the yesteryear star of Malayalam cinema who will be seen essaying the lead role in this upcoming film of Omar Lulu.
Babu Antony & Omar Lulu For A Mass Action Movie
It will be after a short break that Babu Antony will be donning the hat of the lead hero, that too in a mass movie. Omar Lulu has mentioned that it was his dream to direct Babu Antony in a mass action movie. Well, it would indeed be a treat to watch Babu Antony once again, in the shoes of an action hero.
The Complete Facebook Post Of Omar Lulu
Omar Lulu has send out a long Facebook post regarding the same and has also shared a picture with Babu Antony. He has mentioned that the film will begin the shoot by 2019 and CH Mohammed will produce the movie. He has also stated that the film will be a mega mass movie with scintillating action sequences.
Babu Antony
Well, Babu Antony had entered the industry doing villain roles but later, he ventured to lead roles and etched a place for his own in the industry. He emerged as a big star with his action-based films running to packed houses in the theatres. Even now, Babu Antony enjoys a dedicated fan base of his own and this news is sure to thrill them all.
Babu Antony's Next Movie
Meanwhile, Babu Antony has yet another big movie in the pipeline. The actor will be seen essaying a crucial role in the upcoming Nivin Pauly starrer Kayamkulam Kochunni, the shoot of which has been completed.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.