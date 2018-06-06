 »   »   »  This Action Star To Play The Lead Role In Omar Lulu's Power Star!

Babu Antony & Omar Lulu For A Mass Action Movie

It will be after a short break that Babu Antony will be donning the hat of the lead hero, that too in a mass movie. Omar Lulu has mentioned that it was his dream to direct Babu Antony in a mass action movie. Well, it would indeed be a treat to watch Babu Antony once again, in the shoes of an action hero.

The Complete Facebook Post Of Omar Lulu

Omar Lulu has send out a long Facebook post regarding the same and has also shared a picture with Babu Antony. He has mentioned that the film will begin the shoot by 2019 and CH Mohammed will produce the movie. He has also stated that the film will be a mega mass movie with scintillating action sequences.

Babu Antony

Well, Babu Antony had entered the industry doing villain roles but later, he ventured to lead roles and etched a place for his own in the industry. He emerged as a big star with his action-based films running to packed houses in the theatres. Even now, Babu Antony enjoys a dedicated fan base of his own and this news is sure to thrill them all.

Babu Antony's Next Movie

Meanwhile, Babu Antony has yet another big movie in the pipeline. The actor will be seen essaying a crucial role in the upcoming Nivin Pauly starrer Kayamkulam Kochunni, the shoot of which has been completed.