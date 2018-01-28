 »   »   » After Aadhi, Jeethu Joseph To Make His Bollywood Debut!

Aadhi, the latest film of Jeethu Joseph, which also marked the big debut of Pranav Mohanlal as a lead hero has opened to positive reviews in the theatres. Aadhi, which has been scripted by the film-maker himself has been tagged as one of the best thrillers of the recent times.

After Aadhi, the wait is one for the next project of Jeethu Joseph and if according to the reports that have come in, the much popular film-maker is all set to make hi big debut in Bollywood.



If reports are to be believed, Jeethu Joseph's first movie in Bollywood will go on floors in this year itself. Reportedly, this upcoming film will feature popular Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. Reports are also doing the rounds that popular actor Rishi Kapoor is also a part of the cast list.



Jeethu Joseph has directed 9 movies so far with the latest one being the Pranav Mohanlal starrer Aadhi. This upcoming Hindi film will be the 10th directorial venture of the popular film-maker and the second film in another language after the Kamal Haasan starrer Papanasam.



Meanwhile, nothing much has been revealed about Jeethu Josephs' next project in Malayalam after Aadhi. Earlier, a lot of reports were doing the rounds regarding Jeethu Joseph's next project in Malayalam but no official confirmation has been made.