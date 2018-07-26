English
 After Kayamkulam Kochunni, Rosshan Andrrews Will Direct A Cop Thriller!

After Kayamkulam Kochunni, Rosshan Andrrews Will Direct A Cop Thriller!

    Rosshan Andrrews is all set to offer a magnificent cinematic experience in the form of Kayamkulam Kochunni, which is rightly one of the much awaited films of the year. Starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, the film will be gracing the big screens during the upcoming Onam season. Meanwhile, certain reports have already surfaced regarding the next project of this much talented film-maker of Mollywood.

    According to a recent report by Times Of India, Rosshan Andrrews has confirmed that his next film after Kayamkulam Kochunni will be a police thriller, which will be scripted by the writers duo Bobby-Sanjay. At the same time, he has also mentioned that the protagonist of the film is yet to be fixed.

    Interestingly, Rosshan Andrrews and Bobby-Sanjay had earlier teamed up for a cop movie in the form of Mumbai Police, which featured Prithviraj, Jayasurya and Rahman in the lead roles. The film, which earned both critical & commercial successes, is widely regarded as one of the best police thrillers of this decade so far.

    At the same time, this upcoming project will mark the sixth association of the director and the writers duo. Rosshan Andrrews's upcoming film Kayamkulam Kochunni has its script penned by the same team. Let us wait for further updates regarding the upcoming police thriller from this team

    Story first published: Thursday, July 26, 2018, 21:08 [IST]
