 »   »   »  After Playing Mohanlal's Villain, The Actor To Turn Mammootty’s Father In An Upcoming Movie?

Jagapathi Babu

Yes, we are talking about popular Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu, who entered Mollywood in style with the movie Pulimurugan. The actor, who essayed a character named Daddy Girija in Pulimurugan, emerged as a quite popular figure among the Malayalam film audiences. Later, he went on to play an important role in Pranav Mohanlal's debut movie Aadhi as well.

Jagapathi Babu In Mammootty's Upcoming Movie?

Yathra is an upcoming film of Mammootty, which marks the return of the actor to Tollywood after a gap of close to two decades. Mammootty plays the lead role in this film, which is the biopic of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and according to the latest reports Jagapathi Babu is also a part of this movie.

Jagapathi Babu's Role In The Movie

Jagapathi Babu is a much popular face of the Telugu film industry. According to the reports that have surfaced, the popular actor has been roped in to play the role of YS Raja Reddy, the father of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. An official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

The Shoot Of Yathra

Meanwhile, the shoot of Yathra is currently progressing in Hyderabad. The filming had commenced in the month of June itself. The much awaited film is being directed by young film-maker Mahi Raghav. Further details regarding the cast of the movie are being awaited.