 »   »   »  After Playing Mohanlal's Villain, The Actor To Turn Mammootty’s Father In An Upcoming Movie?

Related Articles
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office: The Mammootty Starrer Is In The Race To Become The Top Grosser!
- This Sequel To Mammootty's Blockbuster Movie To Begin In August?
- Mammootty, Mohanlal & Other Celebrities At AMMA General Body Meeting 2018!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Report: How Much Has The Film Collected So Far?
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office: The Film Successfully Passes The Weekdays' Test!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Success: Mammootty & Team Celebrate By Cutting A Cake!
- Mammootty Is All Set To Stun You With Yet Another Mesmerizing Performance!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office First Weekend Collections: The Film Is Super Strong!
- Dulquer Salmaan's Endearing Messages On Father's Day Are Not To Be Missed!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Collection: A Phenomenal Opening For The Mammootty Starrer!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Review: A Deft Suspense Thriller That Is A Compelling Watch!
- Dulquer Salmaan's Reply To Taran Adarsh On Mammootty Promoting Karwaan Is A Must-read!
Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan needs no introduction. The film's big success at the box office showed that Malayalam cinema can travel to new territories and it inaugurated the 100-Crore club of Mollywood in style. It was after a short gap that such a commercial entertainer with mass elements in the right proportions was released and the audiences whole-heartedly welcomed this big entertainer. Pulimurugan also had the presence of a strong villain and it introduced one such talented actor from Tollywood to the Malayalam film industry. Now, it seems like this actor is all set to be a part of an upcoming film featuring none other than Mammootty in the lead role. Continue reading to know more.
Jagapathi Babu
Yes, we are talking about popular Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu, who entered Mollywood in style with the movie Pulimurugan. The actor, who essayed a character named Daddy Girija in Pulimurugan, emerged as a quite popular figure among the Malayalam film audiences. Later, he went on to play an important role in Pranav Mohanlal's debut movie Aadhi as well.
Jagapathi Babu In Mammootty's Upcoming Movie?
Yathra is an upcoming film of Mammootty, which marks the return of the actor to Tollywood after a gap of close to two decades. Mammootty plays the lead role in this film, which is the biopic of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and according to the latest reports Jagapathi Babu is also a part of this movie.
Jagapathi Babu's Role In The Movie
Jagapathi Babu is a much popular face of the Telugu film industry. According to the reports that have surfaced, the popular actor has been roped in to play the role of YS Raja Reddy, the father of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. An official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.
The Shoot Of Yathra
Meanwhile, the shoot of Yathra is currently progressing in Hyderabad. The filming had commenced in the month of June itself. The much awaited film is being directed by young film-maker Mahi Raghav. Further details regarding the cast of the movie are being awaited.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.