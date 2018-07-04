English
 »   »   »  After Playing Mohanlal's Villain, The Actor To Turn Mammootty’s Father In An Upcoming Movie?

After Playing Mohanlal's Villain, The Actor To Turn Mammootty’s Father In An Upcoming Movie?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan needs no introduction. The film's big success at the box office showed that Malayalam cinema can travel to new territories and it inaugurated the 100-Crore club of Mollywood in style. It was after a short gap that such a commercial entertainer with mass elements in the right proportions was released and the audiences whole-heartedly welcomed this big entertainer. Pulimurugan also had the presence of a strong villain and it introduced one such talented actor from Tollywood to the Malayalam film industry. Now, it seems like this actor is all set to be a part of an upcoming film featuring none other than Mammootty in the lead role. Continue reading to know more.

    Jagapathi Babu

    Yes, we are talking about popular Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu, who entered Mollywood in style with the movie Pulimurugan. The actor, who essayed a character named Daddy Girija in Pulimurugan, emerged as a quite popular figure among the Malayalam film audiences. Later, he went on to play an important role in Pranav Mohanlal's debut movie Aadhi as well.

    Jagapathi Babu In Mammootty's Upcoming Movie?

    Yathra is an upcoming film of Mammootty, which marks the return of the actor to Tollywood after a gap of close to two decades. Mammootty plays the lead role in this film, which is the biopic of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and according to the latest reports Jagapathi Babu is also a part of this movie.

    Jagapathi Babu's Role In The Movie

    Jagapathi Babu is a much popular face of the Telugu film industry. According to the reports that have surfaced, the popular actor has been roped in to play the role of YS Raja Reddy, the father of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. An official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

    The Shoot Of Yathra

    Meanwhile, the shoot of Yathra is currently progressing in Hyderabad. The filming had commenced in the month of June itself. The much awaited film is being directed by young film-maker Mahi Raghav. Further details regarding the cast of the movie are being awaited.

    Read more about: mammootty mohanlal
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 17:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue