 »   »   »  Aishwarya Lekshmi Replaces Mamtha Mohandas In This Upcoming Movie!

Aishwarya Lekshmi did make a grand debut in Malayalam films with Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, which was a runway success at the box office. Later, her performance as Aparna in the highly acclaimed film Mayaanadhi had which fetched her a lot of laurels & praises and now, she is one of the most popular young actresses in Mollywood.

Here is an important update regarding one of the upcoming films of the actress. According to the reports, Aishwarya Lekshmi has been roped in to play the role of the leading lady in the upcoming movie Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, starring Asif Ali in the lead role. Earlier, Mamtha Mohandas was approached for this role in the movie.

Vijay Superum Pournamiyum will be directed by Jis Joy, whose previous directorial venture Sunday Holiday went on to become a big hit at the box office. This is the third directorial venture of the director. Reportedly, this upcoming film will also feature actors like Shanthi Kirshna, Siddique, Renji Panicker etc., in crucial roles.

Aishwarya Lekshmi's next film to hit the theatres will be Varathan, which features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The actress will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in this upcoming movie, which has been directed by Amal Neerad. Reportedly, this film will be hitting the screens in the month of August.