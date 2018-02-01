 »   »   » Alphonse Puthren's Next With The Premam Team: First Look Poster Is Out!

It was in the year 2015 that Alphonse Puthren took the audiences for a memorable ride with the film Premam, which went on to become a big hit and a true trendsetter.

Alphonse Puthren has reunited with the Premam team. Yes, we are talking about the film Thobama, which marks the debut of the popular film-maker as a producer.



The project was announced in the initial phases of the year 2017 and Thobama will be directed by Mohssin Kasim. Now, the makers of the film have come up with the much awaited first look poster of Thobama.



Thobama, features Siju Wilson, Krishna Sankar and Sharafudheen in the lead roles. In the first look poster, we could see the three characters sitting besides a river bank.



All the three actors had played crucial roles in Premam and the reunion has definitely raised the expectations on this venture. We definitely can expect refreshing entertainer from the team.



Nothing much has been revealed about the release date of Thobama.The movie has been jointy produced by Alphonse Puthren and Sukumaran Thekkepat. Rajesh Murgan will handle the music department of the movie. Sunoj Velayudhan is the DOP.



Meanwhile, the wait is on for Alphonse Puthren's next movie as a film-maker. Earlier the film-maker had revealed that his next film will have music as its core background. Reports were also doing the rounds that the film-maker's next will feature Tamil actor Siddharth and Kalidas Jayaram in the lead roles.

