 »   »   » Alphonse Puthren’s Thobama Bags A Clean ‘U’ Certificate!

Thobama is Alphonse Puthren's debut film as a producer. This upcoming film brings back some of the members of the movie Premam andit features actors like Siju Wilson, Krishna Sankar and Sharafudheen in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Mohsin Kasssim.

According to the latest reports that have come in, the censoring procedures of the film has been completed and the film has bagged a clean 'U' certificate. The makers of the film did recently send out a new poster of the movie suggesting the same.



The film is expected to hit the theatres soon and it has been revealed that the film will be a summer release. The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the exact release date of the movie. interestingly, Premam too had made it to the theatres during a summer season and that too in the month of May.



Meanwhile, the brand new posters of Thobama are out and have appeared in some of the theatres in Ernakulam. The posters look fresh and promising and we definitely can expect yet another quality entertainer from Alphonse Puthren and team. Nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of Thobama.



Interestingly, much like in Premam, the leading lady of Thobama is also a newcomer. Debutante Punya Elizabeth is stepping into the Malayalam film industry with Thobama.

The film has been jointly produced by Alphonse Puthren and Sukumaran Thekkepaatt. Rajesh Murugesan who had handled the music department of Premam is the music director of Thobama as well. Let us wait for an official announcement regarding the release date of Thobama.